Texas House still quorum-less while Senate endures filibuster passing election rules bill What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

" Harris county proved to the rest of the country that you don't have to sacrifice election integrity in order to increase access to our electoral process." — State Senator Carol Alvarado, (D) Houston

Houston State Senator Carol Alvarado at the tail-end of a history-making 15-hour filibuster against SB1, the Republican-sponsored election reform bill.



Alvarado’s marathon protest was the longest ever by a female member of the Texas Senate but ultimately failed to prevent the passage of the measure which bans pandemic-driven accommodations, Like "drive thru voting" and "24-hour polling places".

While also increasing scrutiny at election sites where ballots are cast.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



As dozens of Texas Democrats continued their extended elopement to the nation’s capital...and elsewhere apparently ...including Europe...House Speaker Dade Phelan signed 52 arrest warrants aimed at ending the effort to block the Republican-backed election reform bill.

With the Texas House now just five members short of a quorum in this second special session, defecting democrats are under-fire for, among other things, holding up additional pay for teacher retirees and stalling "felony bond reform" - which is of particular interest here, in "crime weary" Harris County.



In terms of public perception - have democrats reached a point where they are doing their cause more harm than good?

Advertisement

Watch more What's Your Point discussions