Texas Democratic Primary Runoff for Tx House District 146

Just 9 days until May 29th election and in our neck-of-the-woods the Democratic run-off for Texas House District 146 has drawn state and even nationwide attention.

A principled vote by four term incumbent Shawn Thierry drew condemnation from many in her own Democratic Party who've fully backed her run-off opponent, Lauren Ashley Simmons.

"Our current representative now votes with Greg Abbott to take away rights, destroy our public schools and hurt our kids" - Lauren Ashley Simmons

"I absolutely believe we should raise the age to 18 for children to receive GnRH analogues, cross-sex hormones and to undergo potentially irreversible body-altering surgeries." - Shawn Thierry

Shawn Thierry is fighting back - with the support of many faith leaders.