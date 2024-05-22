Expand / Collapse search

Texas Democratic Primary Runoff for Tx House District 146

By
Published  May 22, 2024 11:47am CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Thierry vs. Simmons in House District 146 Runoff

The Democratic runoff for House District 146 is heating up over incumbent Shawn Thierry's controversial stance on raising the age for children to receive medical interventions, sparking a fierce debate within the party.

Houston - Just 9 days until May 29th election and in our neck-of-the-woods the Democratic run-off for Texas House District 146 has drawn state and even nationwide attention.

A principled vote by four term incumbent Shawn Thierry drew condemnation from many in her own Democratic Party who've fully backed her run-off opponent, Lauren Ashley Simmons. 

"Our current representative now votes with Greg Abbott to take away rights, destroy our public schools and hurt our kids" - Lauren Ashley Simmons

"I absolutely believe we should raise the age to 18 for children to receive GnRH analogues, cross-sex hormones and to undergo potentially irreversible body-altering surgeries." - Shawn Thierry

 Shawn Thierry is fighting back - with the support of many faith leaders. 