Texas border bills carry $1.5 billion plus price tag
Houston - 1.5 billion - that's the number of your state tax dollars that the republican majority in Austin is moving to invest in more border wall - a hundred miles more - give or take.
As a reminder to both the panel and our viewers -our boundary with Mexico stretches more than 12 hundred miles.
With that in mind - I ask two simple questions - is this a worthy use of our public funds...and once constructed, will it significantly reduce the number of undocumented crossings?
