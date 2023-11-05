Texas border bills carry $1.5 billion plus price tag

1.5 billion - that's the number of your state tax dollars that the republican majority in Austin is moving to invest in more border wall - a hundred miles more - give or take.

As a reminder to both the panel and our viewers -our boundary with Mexico stretches more than 12 hundred miles.

With that in mind - I ask two simple questions - is this a worthy use of our public funds...and once constructed, will it significantly reduce the number of undocumented crossings?

