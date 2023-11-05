Expand / Collapse search

Texas border bills carry $1.5 billion plus price tag

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Texas allocates $1.5 billion for border wall extension

Republicans in Austin allocate $1.5 billion in state tax dollars for an additional hundred miles of border wall, raising questions about the worthiness of the investment.

Houston - 1.5 billion - that's the number of your state tax dollars that the republican majority in Austin is moving to invest in more border wall - a hundred miles more - give or take.

 As a reminder to both the panel and our viewers -our boundary with Mexico stretches more than 12 hundred miles.

 With that in mind - I ask two simple questions - is this a worthy use of our public funds...and once constructed, will it significantly reduce the number of undocumented crossings? 

WATCH MORE What's Your Point?

Missed this week's episode? Watch on FOX 26 YouTube