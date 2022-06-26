Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - The
constitutional right to abort a pregnancy has been revoked by our nation's highest court.
The 5-4 decision reversing Roe versus Wade reverts to each individual state the authority to set their own law regarding the procedure.
More than half of the states, including Texas, will completely outlaw or severely restrict pregnancy-ending medical care.
State by State breakdown of abortion restrictions
President Joe Biden immediately lashed out at the court majority - labeling the retraction of a fundamental right "cruel" and dangerous.
As millions cheered the ruling and millions more protested across the country - the president called on Americans to elect pro-choice candidates willing to codify abortion rights with federal legislation.
In Texas, the reality moving forward is clear - women seeking to terminate a pregnancy "legally" will have to travel to another state
Hear how Planned Parenthood in New Mexico is planning for the future in our FOX 26 in Focus Special – Roe v. Wade Overturned
Reproductive rights" now joining "budget-busting inflation" and runaway crime as "lightning rod" issues in the upcoming
Midterm election - a little more than four months away.
Given the enormous outcry over the reversal of Roe - can progressives turn widespread "anger" o a "game-changing" number of additional votes?