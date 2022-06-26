Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade - What's Your Point?

The

constitutional right to abort a pregnancy has been revoked by our nation's highest court.

The 5-4 decision reversing Roe versus Wade reverts to each individual state the authority to set their own law regarding the procedure.

More than half of the states, including Texas, will completely outlaw or severely restrict pregnancy-ending medical care.

President Joe Biden immediately lashed out at the court majority - labeling the retraction of a fundamental right "cruel" and dangerous.

"Make no mistake this decision is the culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law. It's the realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the supreme court in my view." — President Joe Biden

As millions cheered the ruling and millions more protested across the country - the president called on Americans to elect pro-choice candidates willing to codify abortion rights with federal legislation.

In Texas, the reality moving forward is clear - women seeking to terminate a pregnancy "legally" will have to travel to another state



Reproductive rights" now joining "budget-busting inflation" and runaway crime as "lightning rod" issues in the upcoming

Midterm election - a little more than four months away.

Given the enormous outcry over the reversal of Roe - can progressives turn widespread "anger" o a "game-changing" number of additional votes?

"This fall Roe is on the ballot. Personal freedoms are on the ballot." — President Joe Biden



