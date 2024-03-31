Expand / Collapse search

Supreme Court hears argument on abortion pill - What's Your Point?

By
Published  March 31, 2024 10:05am CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito commenting on what appears to be the next major front in the battle over reproductive health - access to mifepristone- the medication utilized in an estimated two-thirds of abortions taking place in the U.S.

 At issue - decisions by the Food and Drug Administration to roll-back safety regulations on mifepristone - including allowing the pill to be dispatched without an in-person physician visit.

Without getting too deep in the weeds here - when all was said and done ...it didn't appear the same conservative court which over-turned Roe v Wade nearly two years ago, was inclined to over-rule the FDA’s authority when it comes to regulating this medication....and that generated some relief for those battling for continued access.

Supreme court tackles Mifepristone regulations

Recent decisions by the FDA to relax safety regulations on mifepristone, a key abortion medication, have brought relief to advocates fighting for continued access, despite concerns about potential restrictions.

WATCH MORE WHAT'S YOUR POINT?