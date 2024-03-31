Supreme Court hears argument on abortion pill - What's Your Point?

article

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito commenting on what appears to be the next major front in the battle over reproductive health - access to mifepristone- the medication utilized in an estimated two-thirds of abortions taking place in the U.S.

At issue - decisions by the Food and Drug Administration to roll-back safety regulations on mifepristone - including allowing the pill to be dispatched without an in-person physician visit.

Without getting too deep in the weeds here - when all was said and done ...it didn't appear the same conservative court which over-turned Roe v Wade nearly two years ago, was inclined to over-rule the FDA’s authority when it comes to regulating this medication....and that generated some relief for those battling for continued access.

