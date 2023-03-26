"I know when we held onto each other he just told me he couldn't breathe and that he loved me, we kissed and that was his last breath. I have to live with that.", Flor Armendarez, the widow of Deputy Darren Armendarez, speaking to the Texas Senate Committee on Criminal Justice



Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez - was gunned down nearly a year ago by armed thieves in the process of slicing the catalytic converter off his truck.

The account was delivered to senators expected to overwhelmingly approve a slate of get-tough measures aimed at not just criminals, but also progressive judges and prosecutors.

Harshest of the measures is a bill backed by lt. Governor Dan Patrick mandating ten years in prison for anyone committing a gun crime.

This week - defense lawyers offered objection.



"We think that it throws such a big net that it catches a lot of people it really didn't intend to"



Under the category "unintended consequences" critics say the "mandatory 10" could be used against a cop involved in a shooting that can't be shown to be "clear-cut" self-defense.

