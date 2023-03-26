Expand / Collapse search

Stiffer punishment proposed for catalytic converter thefts and crimes with a gun

Houston - "I know when we held onto each other he just told me he couldn't breathe and that he loved me, we kissed and that was his last breath. I have to live with that.", Flor Armendarez, the widow of Deputy Darren Armendarez, speaking to the Texas Senate Committee on Criminal Justice
 

Criminal Justice crackdown at the capitol

The panel discusses the recent testimony made by widow Flor Almendarez of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez; who was gunned down by catalytic converter thieves. The bill mandating 10 years in prison for anyone who commits a gun crime is now backed by LT. Gov. Dan Patrick.

 Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez - was gunned down nearly a year ago by armed thieves in the process of slicing the catalytic converter off his truck.
The account was delivered to senators expected to overwhelmingly approve a slate of get-tough measures aimed at not just criminals, but also progressive judges and prosecutors.
Harshest of the measures is a bill backed by lt. Governor Dan Patrick mandating ten years in prison for anyone committing a gun crime.
This week - defense lawyers offered objection.

"We think that it throws such a big net that it catches a lot of people it really didn't intend to"
 
 Under the category "unintended consequences" critics say the "mandatory 10" could be used against a cop involved in a shooting that can't be shown to be "clear-cut" self-defense. 
 