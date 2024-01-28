Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Polk County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:20 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:43 PM CST, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:32 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:45 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 PM CST, Brazoria County

State Senator asks - Can we reconsider the Paxton impeachment? - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Regret.

Remorse.

Profound second thoughts.

How ever you wish to describe it, State Senator Draw Springer is certainly "feeling" it over his vote to acquit controversial Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

 Why?

 Well, as we discussed in depth last week, Paxton waved the white flag of surrender in the civil lawsuit waged by his "whistleblowing" former lieutenants - in essence, conceding that the allegations against him were true.

 That not-so-stunning development inspired Springer to ask Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to "re-open impeachment" proceedings, adding "failure to at least consider this possibility runs the risk of AG Paxton making a mockery of the Texas senate." 

As you know I covered the trial....heard the testimony... and consider the acquittal a pre-ordained, politically driven travesty.

 It appears as if I now have "additional" company.   

 "What's your point?"

Senator seeks Paxton impeachment after acquittal vote

Senator Springer regrets the Paxton acquittal vote and calls for impeachment amid concerns over Senate integrity.