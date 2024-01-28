State Senator asks - Can we reconsider the Paxton impeachment? - What's Your Point?

Regret.

Remorse.

Profound second thoughts.

How ever you wish to describe it, State Senator Draw Springer is certainly "feeling" it over his vote to acquit controversial Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Why?

Well, as we discussed in depth last week, Paxton waved the white flag of surrender in the civil lawsuit waged by his "whistleblowing" former lieutenants - in essence, conceding that the allegations against him were true.

That not-so-stunning development inspired Springer to ask Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to "re-open impeachment" proceedings, adding "failure to at least consider this possibility runs the risk of AG Paxton making a mockery of the Texas senate."

As you know I covered the trial....heard the testimony... and consider the acquittal a pre-ordained, politically driven travesty.

It appears as if I now have "additional" company.

"What's your point?"