Something, maybe we can all agree on, bi-partisan gun reform - What's Your Point?
Houston - In the terrible wake of Uvalde and buffalo - concrete, bi-partisan action this week by Congress to lower the national body count.
the measure negotiated by Texas senator John Cornyn enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21, provides 750 million dollars in grant money for states implementing "red flag" laws, delivers money to upgrade security at schools across the country, and closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole" to keep guns out of the hands of those convicted of domestic violence.
15 Senate Republicans joined Democrats to help send this legislation to the president's desk.