Schools with no libraries - What's Your Point?

Houston - The announcement by state-controlled Houston ISD that libraries on 28 campuses would be transformed into so-called "team centers" for misbehaving students has stirred reactions across the city.

 The departure of traditional libraries will be accompanied by a corresponding departure of "librarians". 

Turning a new page: Houston schools replace libraries with 'team centers'

Amidst growing concerns over the removal of libraries from 28 Houston ISD campuses, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia highlights the puzzling decision as traditional libraries are transformed into "Team Centers" for disciplinary purposes.

 Panel - it's been reported that the "teams centers" will be used as "zoom rooms" so that students undergoing discipline can attend their classes "virtually".