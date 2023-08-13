Schools with no libraries - What's Your Point?

"Why is it that in our schools, they not only want to ban books, but they also want to ban libraries. That makes no sense." — U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia (D) Houston

The announcement by state-controlled Houston ISD that libraries on 28 campuses would be transformed into so-called "team centers" for misbehaving students has stirred reactions across the city.

The departure of traditional libraries will be accompanied by a corresponding departure of "librarians".

Panel - it's been reported that the "teams centers" will be used as "zoom rooms" so that students undergoing discipline can attend their classes "virtually".