Schools with no libraries - What's Your Point?
Houston - The announcement by state-controlled Houston ISD that libraries on 28 campuses would be transformed into so-called "team centers" for misbehaving students has stirred reactions across the city.
The departure of traditional libraries will be accompanied by a corresponding departure of "librarians".
Panel - it's been reported that the "teams centers" will be used as "zoom rooms" so that students undergoing discipline can attend their classes "virtually".