Expand / Collapse search

Rudy Giuliani engulfed in legal and financial melt-down - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Rudolph Giuliani, former New York mayor and attorney for one Donald J. Trump has been found liable for defamation against two Georgia election workers he accused of fraud.

 The two women, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss say the false allegations endangered their lives, destroyed their sense of security, and damaged their reputations.

 Struggling to fund his defense in multiple criminal cases related to efforts to overturn the election, Giuliani will be subject to paying the two women he's admitted to "smearing" - millions of dollars.

Giuliani faces potential bankruptcy after defamation verdict

Former New York Mayor and ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani found liable for defamation against Georgia election workers, facing millions in damages and potential bankruptcy.

WATCH MORE WHAT'S YOUR POINT?