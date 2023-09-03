Rudy Giuliani engulfed in legal and financial melt-down - What's Your Point?

Rudolph Giuliani, former New York mayor and attorney for one Donald J. Trump has been found liable for defamation against two Georgia election workers he accused of fraud.

The two women, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss say the false allegations endangered their lives, destroyed their sense of security, and damaged their reputations.

Struggling to fund his defense in multiple criminal cases related to efforts to overturn the election, Giuliani will be subject to paying the two women he's admitted to "smearing" - millions of dollars.

