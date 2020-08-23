Reviewing the 2020 Democratic National Convention - What's Your Point?

It was 4 nights of intensely, some would say expertly orchestrated Democratic passion, executed virtually in the teeth of a stubborn and deadly pandemic. The Democrats nominated for president Joe Biden, a 77-year-old party stalwart and as a running mate, the first-ever woman of color Kamala Harris.

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Janice Evans, media consultant, Antonio Diaz, host of Latino Politics and News on KPFT Radio, join Greg Groogan to discuss the elements of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.



