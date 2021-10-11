Revelations from inside Facebook may lead to regulations - What's Your Point?
Houston - Whistleblower Frances Haugen telling the nation what many Americans already believe about the global social media juggernaut.
Among the most damaging allegations for parents, internal Facebook research indicating elevated levels of suicidal thoughts and eating disorders among teen girls visiting the company’s sites.
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims the work was "taken out of context...to construct a false narrative."
There seems to be is bi-partisan support for increased regulation is it justified?