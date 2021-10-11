Revelations from inside Facebook may lead to regulations - What's Your Point?

"I am here today because I believe that Facebook's products harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy. The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won’t make the necessary changes, because they have put their astronomical profits before people. Congressional action is needed. They won’t solve this crisis without your help." — Frances Haugen

Whistleblower Frances Haugen telling the nation what many Americans already believe about the global social media juggernaut.

Among the most damaging allegations for parents, internal Facebook research indicating elevated levels of suicidal thoughts and eating disorders among teen girls visiting the company’s sites.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims the work was "taken out of context...to construct a false narrative."

There seems to be is bi-partisan support for increased regulation is it justified?