Republican legislators downplay attack on the Capitol- What's Your Point?

Where were you on January 6th?

What went through your mind as you witnessed, via live broadcast, hordes of confirmed Donald Trump supporters push and batter their way past vastly outnumbered police, ultimately crashing into the epicenter of American democracy - vandalizing the capitol building and its contents - while seeking to overturn the outcome of a presidential election through pre-meditated acts of violence?

"It was not an insurrection and we cannot call it that and be truthful… The house floor was never breeched and it was not an insurrection. This is the truth, there was an undisciplined mob, there was some rioters and some who committed acts of vandalism, but let me clear there was no insurrection and to call it an insurrection in my opinion is a bold faced lie — Rep. Andrew Clyde (R- Georgia)

Did you believe what you were witnessing was in fact a dangerous "insurrection"....or rather, what multiple Republican members of Congress this week described as incivility - that was far less threatening...? And far more benign.

Republicans, including leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, are downplaying the capitol assault in a concerted effort to de-rail formation a congressionally mandated "January 6th" commission".