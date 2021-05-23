Expand / Collapse search
Republican legislators downplay attack on the Capitol- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Where were you on January 6th?

What went through your mind as you witnessed, via live broadcast, hordes of confirmed Donald Trump supporters push and batter their way past vastly outnumbered police, ultimately crashing into the epicenter of American democracy - vandalizing the capitol building and its contents - while seeking to overturn the outcome of a presidential election through pre-meditated acts of violence?

 Did you believe what you were witnessing was in fact a dangerous "insurrection"....or rather, what multiple Republican members of Congress this week described as incivility - that was far less threatening...? And far more benign.

Republicans, including leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, are downplaying the capitol assault in a concerted effort to de-rail formation a congressionally mandated "January 6th" commission". 

Republican legislators downplay events on January 6 at the capitol

The WYP panel discusses the recent downplaying of events on January 6th when an angry mob broke into the Capitol, some Republican legislators are now saying it was not only not an insurrection but pretty much a day like any other with tourist groups filing through the halls