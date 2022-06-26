Radical and extreme the Texas GOP makes some strong platform choices - What's Your Point?
Houston - "Radical and Extreme" That's how pundits across the country are describing the platform produced by the Texas Republican Party at their convention here in Houston.
Among the most controversial were planks declaring President Biden’s victory "illegitimate" and homosexuality an "abnormal lifestyle choice".
The party chose to rebuke Senator Cornyn for his role in negotiating the bipartisan measure aimed at reducing gun violence, booing him off the stage