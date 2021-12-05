Precision policing plan for Harris County - What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

"It is a precision initiative and what it does it targets resources specifically law enforcement officers in areas the microzones with the highest incidence of violent crime", said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo at a press conference this week.

Judge Lina Hidalgo introducing a $2 million effort to attack the ongoing crime wave, specifically in unincorporated Harris County.

It’s no secret that the ongoing scourge of violent crime by repeat offenders out on bond together with the debilitating epidemic of property crime poses the most significant threat to Hidalgo's re-election next November.

This latest $2 million effort relies on data to identify "hot spots" snd then target the area with additional "highly visible" officers.

Makes sense, but before anyone starts printing campaign posters that read "law & order Lina" consider this statement from the judge at the same press conference.

"What we can't do is go back to the 80s and 90s and simply say build more prisons " lock em all up" because no jail is going to be big enough for that, and we tried that and all it did was increase disparities and make us to where we incarcerate more than any other nation. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Here are my very basic questions - if there's no punishment, for breaking the law - why would a criminal change his ways? And if there's really no penalty aren't we limiting police to basically running interference?