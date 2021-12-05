Power generators admit they're not ready for another winter storm - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

Winter's coming... not all generators ready

Power generators admitted this week that they are not at all ready to handle another big power drain, should another winter storm hit Texas. The panel discusses the industry and the legislation.

This was the week the deadline for power generators in the lone star state to reveal what measures they've taken to protect Texans from another deadly winter blackout.

 "Doubt" that enough has been done is widespread....and many believe the fragile grid is still susceptible to a knock-out blow from unmerciful mother nature.

Others say Governor Abbot has bet his re-election on the promise enough protection is in place - and energy providers both gas and electric will come through if anything because they don't want to see democrat Beto O’Rourke running the show in Austin.