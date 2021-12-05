Power generators admit they're not ready for another winter storm - What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

This was the week the deadline for power generators in the lone star state to reveal what measures they've taken to protect Texans from another deadly winter blackout.

"Doubt" that enough has been done is widespread....and many believe the fragile grid is still susceptible to a knock-out blow from unmerciful mother nature.

"We could have another blackout this winter, there's just no question about it." — Robert Bryce, Energy author and analyst

Watch more What's Your Point discussions

Advertisement

Others say Governor Abbot has bet his re-election on the promise enough protection is in place - and energy providers both gas and electric will come through if anything because they don't want to see democrat Beto O’Rourke running the show in Austin.