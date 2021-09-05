SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

On September 1st, millions of Texans aged 21 and older were given the option to carry a handgun in most public places without a permit.

Previously, adult citizens in this state without a concealed carry license could legally possess a pistol in their home, car, and business and on their private property.

Those fundamental rights have now been substantially expanded.

Opponents are predicting an increase in dangerous encounters with police, especially for folks of color.

However "second amendment advocates" contend that simply hasn't happened in other states which have preceded Texas and granted "permitless carry."

Whether you know it or not - we are now all living in a "second amendment sanctuary state" What does that mean?

Well in a practical sense, Texas will not recognize any new federal restrictions on firearms and ammunition essentially freezing in place all existing gun laws.

Governor Greg Abbott put it more bluntly - "a state law to defy any new gun control measure" pushed by the Biden administration.

Other new firearm-related legislation legalizes noise suppressors and allows travelers to possess guns in their hotel rooms.

Most folks with a felony conviction do not benefit from this new law, so "what's your point?" - will Texas be safer or in greater peril?

