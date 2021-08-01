Paxton gains Trump endorsement will it help at the polls - What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Across the nation, Republican candidates are ferociously pursuing the former president's favor, deeming it essential for success in next year's GOP primaries.

With that said, "The Trump rose", so to speak, was delivered this week to incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton - who is still under state indictment and federal investigation for alleged bribery.

The endorsement amounted to a high-profile snub of challenger George P. Bush - who has famously broken with his family in support of Mr. Trump.

Panel - all of this happening as Trump- endorsed Susan Wright lost a special congressional election in north Texas to navy veteran Jake Ellzey - who drew notable support from Dan Crenshaw and Rick Perry.

