One on one with Sri Kulkarni, Democratic candidate for CD 22

Two years ago Democrat Sri Kulkarni came within five points of upsetting long-time incumbent Pete Olson in the congressional district dominated by Ft. Bend County. This time around, the former diplomat and direct descendant of Sam Houston believes his progressive message will prevail over Republican Troy Nehls in a "battleground race" most experts rate a "toss-up".

Greg Groogan has repeatedly reached out to Republican candidate Troy Nehls, Kulkarni’s opponent, for an interview, but neither the candidate nor the campaign has responded to our phone calls.

If you remember, Nehls' strategy during the runoffs, he made it a point not to talk to the media until after the election. Troy Nehls wins runoff election.

Congressional District 22 includes parts of Fort Bend, Harris, and Brazoria counties. Considered one of the most diverse districts in the United States, the population of more than 880,000 is 42% white, 25% Hispanic, 19% Asian, and 13% Black

Advertisement

The six-term incumbent Congressman Pete Olson anounced in July 2019 that he would not seek reelection.

Candidates on the 2020 ballot Troy Nehls (R) Sri Kulkarni (D) Joseph LeBlanc (L)