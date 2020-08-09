One on one with Congressman Dan Crenshaw - What's Your Point

Nearly two years ago, former Navy Seal Dan Crenshaw swept into elective office with a potent combination of intellect, swagger, and demonstrated commitment to country. representing Texas District 2 in Congress, Crenshaw has drawn the national spotlight with his eagerness to articulately advocate the conservative cause against literally all-comers. What's Your Point host Greg Groogan talks with Congressman Crenshaw one on one about the economy, COVID-19 and his democratic opponent.

"The Democratic Party is not the party of Barack Obama anymore."

"An honest and objective look at the actual data shows that universal shutdown added an ton of costs without really solving the underlying problem."

"The Democrats are about controlling other people, the Republicans are about allowing you to control your own life. That's the biggest difference.

For more information about Representative Crenshaw's reelection campaign visit his website Crenshaw for Congress

Running against the incumbent is Sima Ladejavarian. Learn more about her campaign on her website: Sima for Texas