Once again talk turns to gun control in wake of recent mass shootings - What's Your Point?

A gunman wielding a semi-automatic rifle this week murdered ten people, including a police officer at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket.

It is just the latest in a long string of mass shootings that continue to plague our nation....and has become a political pivot point for president Biden's push to resurrect the ban on "assault-style" weapons, and Democratic-backed legislation mandating new gun control measures.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

It bears reporting - that the 21-year-old suspect apparently passed a background check when he purchased the firearm six days before opening fire on innocent victims.

Watch more What's Your Point discussions