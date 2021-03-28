Once again talk turns to gun control in wake of recent mass shootings - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

Another mass shooting triggers talk of gun control

The WYP panel talks about the recent shootings in Colorado and Georgia and once again the call for stricter gun control legislation.

Houston - A gunman wielding a semi-automatic rifle this week murdered ten people, including a police officer at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket.
 It is just the latest in a long string of mass shootings that continue to plague our nation....and has become a political pivot point for president Biden's push to resurrect the ban on "assault-style" weapons, and Democratic-backed legislation mandating new gun control measures.

 It bears reporting - that the 21-year-old suspect apparently passed a background check when he purchased the firearm six days before opening fire on innocent victims.

