On the edges of replacement theory - What's Your Point?

What force of evil transforms a reportedly quiet teenager from a small town in the Susquehanna valley into a violent "white supremacist" willing to walk into a grocery store and slaughter ten innocent people for no reason other than the color of their skin.

The horror of what happened in Buffalo is hard to think about....much less talk about.

On this show, we endeavor to discuss the "hard" stuff". We have all heard some version of "replacement theory" - from American politicians who dabble dangerously around its edges.