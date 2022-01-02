Expand / Collapse search

Omicron's rapid increase in cases living in the pandemic 2022- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Omicron variant spreading rapidly

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The panel discusses the rapid spread of the Omicron variant

Houston -  A brand-new year... Greeted by the menace of an all too familiar threat.

 Fast-spreading, highly infectious, extremely adept at evading our immune systems - "omicron"  - the latest variant of covid-19 - is moving through America’s population at a blistering pace....pushing health care providers to capacity...and in some cases defying the defense of previously administered vaccines.

 Balancing that "alarming reality" - is the relatively mild nature of the illness brought on by omicron....and its very real potential to leave "population-wide" immunity in its wake. 