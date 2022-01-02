Omicron's rapid increase in cases living in the pandemic 2022- What's Your Point?

A brand-new year... Greeted by the menace of an all too familiar threat.

Fast-spreading, highly infectious, extremely adept at evading our immune systems - "omicron" - the latest variant of covid-19 - is moving through America’s population at a blistering pace....pushing health care providers to capacity...and in some cases defying the defense of previously administered vaccines.

Balancing that "alarming reality" - is the relatively mild nature of the illness brought on by omicron....and its very real potential to leave "population-wide" immunity in its wake.