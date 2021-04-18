Expand / Collapse search

No permits needed to carry hand guns- TX House passes constitutional carry bill

TX House passes constitutional carry bill

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel discusses the recent bill passed by the Texas House that allows people who can legally own a gun, to carry it without a license openly or concealed.

 
In a state where a million and a half adults have already been licensed to carry a handgun, millions more will soon be granted the same legal right; without training, without a permit, and without a background check. 

By a vote of 84 to 56, lawmakers in the Texas House approved so-called "constitutional carry" - giving Texans who haven't been convicted of a felony the freedom to legally carry a pistol in most public places.


 Opposing Democrats fear the measure will generate more gun violence, not less, and escalate fatal confrontations with law enforcement, particularly, for Texans of color.
 