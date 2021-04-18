No permits needed to carry hand guns- TX House passes constitutional carry bill



In a state where a million and a half adults have already been licensed to carry a handgun, millions more will soon be granted the same legal right; without training, without a permit, and without a background check.

"This bill is about people's God given right to protect themselves and that applies no matter what neighborhood you live in, who your parents were, how much money you make or who you voted for. This applies to all Texans. — State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R) Tyler

By a vote of 84 to 56, lawmakers in the Texas House approved so-called "constitutional carry" - giving Texans who haven't been convicted of a felony the freedom to legally carry a pistol in most public places.



Opposing Democrats fear the measure will generate more gun violence, not less, and escalate fatal confrontations with law enforcement, particularly, for Texans of color.

