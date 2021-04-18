No permits needed to carry hand guns- TX House passes constitutional carry bill
In a state where a million and a half adults have already been licensed to carry a handgun, millions more will soon be granted the same legal right; without training, without a permit, and without a background check.
By a vote of 84 to 56, lawmakers in the Texas House approved so-called "constitutional carry" - giving Texans who haven't been convicted of a felony the freedom to legally carry a pistol in most public places.
Opposing Democrats fear the measure will generate more gun violence, not less, and escalate fatal confrontations with law enforcement, particularly, for Texans of color.