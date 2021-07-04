New UT/TT poll shows Abbott's popularity across the state- What's Your Point?

Some new and very interesting polling from UT and the Texas Tribune.

Following the debacle of the deadly winter storm, a legislative session chocked full of hard-right republican initiatives and a controversial commitment to continue building the border wall, Governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating among Texans stood at 44% with an equivalent 44% of those participating in the survey expressing "disapproval."

77% of Texas Republicans approve with 43% "Strongly" approving.



82% Tx Democrats disapprove of Abbott's performance - 75% "strongly".



Governor Abbott's approval rating from Texas voters is better than; President Biden, Senator Cruz, Senator Cornyn, Lt. Gov,. Dan Patrick, AG Ken Paxton, and Rep. Dade Phelan.



