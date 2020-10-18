Multiple stimulus deals on the table but no solutions - What's Your Point?

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnel slams the door on the president's call for another jumbo pandemic stimulus bill. It went down just 17 days from the election. In need of votes, President Donald Trump asked Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel to "green-light" a roughly two trillion dollar stimulus package for pandemic relief. McConnel's answer, "not happening".

This week’s panel; Wayne Dolcefino, investigative media consultant, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Janice Evans, media consultant, and Chris Tritico, attorney FOX 26 legal analyst join host Greg Groogan to discuss the lack of stimulus money before election day and which stimulus bill might be agreed to by both parties and the President.

