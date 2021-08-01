Moving testimony from the men who defended the Capitol- What's Your Point?

"The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful!" — Ofc. Michael Fanone, D.C. Metropolitan police department

Fanon says: "I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room, but, too many are now telling me hell doesn't exist or that hell actually wasn't that bad."

Sgt. Gonell says: "the same people who we helped, the same people who we gave them the time get to safety, now, they're attacking us."

Powerful testimony from capitol police officers forced to put their lives on the line as hundreds of violent insurrectionists ransacked the very seat of America's democracy.

The accounts were delivered this week to the House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the capitol - an unprecedented assault that triggered the second impeachment of Donald Trump for incitement.

The Department of Justice has announced former Trump officials will not be shielded by executive privilege when they are called to testify.