River Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Polk County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:20 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:43 PM CST, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:32 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:45 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 PM CST, Brazoria County

Most Texans support exceptions to the state's abortion ban- What's Your Point?

What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON -  A deeply troubling new study claims at least 26,000 Texas rape victims have felt compelled to carry their pregnancies to term since our state banned nearly all abortions.

 As we've reported on multiple occasions - a super majority of Texans support exceptions to our state's abortion ban for victims of rape and incest - and this study would seem to deepen that sentiment. And yet this "enormous number" set off alarm bells, with not just me...but others.

 A quick check of FBI crime stats indicates there were less than 20,000 rapes reported in Texas during the 16 months of this study.

 Even when you factor in "unreported sexual assault" that estimated total probably doesn't reach 26 thousand...and would require nearly every incident of rape to result in pregnancy.

 There is respected research that has established the actual frequency of rape-resulting-in-pregnancy at around 5 percent.

 This is a serious, serious issue - but frankly - those seeking to regain lost re-productive rights do their cause no good by generating what appears to me as deeply flawed, highly inflated propaganda under the guise of research. 

Study: Texas abortion ban forces thousands of rape victims into parenthood

