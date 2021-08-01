More natural disasters point to climate change and climate action- What's Your Point?

California Governor Gavin Newsom says: "World-record-breaking temperature in the state of California, not the Middle East. World-record-breaking temperature, 130 damn degrees in Palm Springs a few weeks ago. You saw what happened up north in Oregon. You saw how many people died, over a couple of hundred people died because of the heat index. I mean, this is life and death, and you can't just fight fires the way we did 20, 30, 40 years ago anymore."

Governor Gavin Newsom sounding an urgent alarm and while California's leader has very little if any influence with most folks here in Texas, it's hard to deny the extreme nature of what's happening across the globe.

Utterly brutal drought and vicious wildfires in our western states, ferocious flooding in Europe, and one hundred degree temperatures in Siberia.

Should we just accept that climate change is both here and potentially irreversible and act accordingly?

