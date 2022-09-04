Midterms and the balance of power - What's Your Point?

Record inflation, a border in constant crisis, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and a president with a breathtakingly low approval rate.

It all triggered predictions of a historic democratic setback in the midterm election.

But then on June 24th, a supreme court, dominated by conservatives, reversed Roe v. Wade, energizing millions of American women who found themselves stripped of a liberty they viewed as fundamental.

Fast-forward to August and President Biden’s unilateral decision to forgive a half-trillion dollars of student debt encumbering 43 million Americans.

Simply put - have those two developments altered democratic prospects on November 8th?