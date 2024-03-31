Mexico sues U.S. gun makers - What's Your Point?

Immigration and customs describe what's become an alarming export from Mexico - that is, migrants who commit crimes here in the United States as they did in their country of origin - "Many arrested had additional serious criminal convictions, including burglary, arson, assault, kidnapping, extortion, sexual assault, and forgery."

On the flipside, Mexico is now seeking billions of dollars of relief in "our" courts for an American export they claim has destabilized their nation.

We're talking "guns" - firearms that lawyers for the Mexican government claim are easily obtained from American dealers and manufacturers - giving criminal cartels equal or superior firepower than the police and military opposing them.

The lawsuit, recently resurrected in a Federal Appeals Court, blames six firearms manufacturers for providing a half million guns a year to the Mexican drug gangs.

