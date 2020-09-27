Many disagree with Kentucky grand jury - What's Your Point?

No murder charge. No manslaughter charge. A grand jury in Louisville this week declined to indict the police officers responsible for firing the eight rounds, which hit and killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor during a raid on her apartment this past March connected to a botched narcotics investigation.

Police claimed they discharged their weapons when Taylor's boyfriend shot at them as they entered the dwelling. He claims he fired in "self-defense" at what he thought were intruders, not the police.

In reaction to the grand jury findings, protests erupted in Louisville, during which two officers were shot. Attorney Benjamin Crump and Taylor's family are demanding the grand jury transcript be released It bears noting that one policeman was charged with recklessly firing into the apartments adjacent to Breonna Taylor's.

This week's panel Charles Blain, Urban Reform, Bill King, columnist and Houston businessman, Tony Diaz, educator and host of Latino News and Politics (KPFT), Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Jacquie Baly, political professor UH-Downtown joins Greg Groogan to talk about the grand jury finding and public reaction.

