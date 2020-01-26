Man arrested for hit and run accident had been deported 6 times before- What's Your Point?

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant;; Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman and columnist; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law join Greg Groogan to talk about Marlon Zavala-Alcantra who had been deported 6 times prior to being arrested for a deadly hit-and-run accident in Fort Bend County.

In Ft. Bend County deputies arrested Marlon Zavala-Alcantra on charges he fled the scene after striking and killing an 81-year-old woman in his vehicle as she crossed a street. Zavala-Alcantra is a Honduran national who had been caught and deported no fewer than six times since 2001. During his time living illegally in the U.S. Zavala-Alcantra had two drunk driving convictions and was charged at least twice with battery. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls called the crimes and damage caused by the suspect –the direct result of a congress unwilling to secure the border.