Houston SPCA investigate vicious attack on dog suffering deep cuts

The Brief Houston SPCA helped a critically injured dog suffering from deep lacerations and a fractured jaw. The female dog was found near a wooded area in Baytown. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators are asking for any information on this incident.



The Houston SPCA is investigating a brutal dog attack after a girl dog was brought in the multiple deep lacerations.

Dog suffers vicious attack

The backstory:

Officials say the dog was found in a wooded area in Baytown near Kings Drive and Royal Street. She was brought to the Houston SPCA Animal Hospital in critical condition.

Credit: Houston SPCA

The dog had deep wounds to her face, head, and shoulder, along with a fractured jaw. The staff veterinarian, Dr. Brenda Cheong, says the deep cuts seemed very new and caused by a sharp object, like a knife or machete.

"I’ve never seen such a brutal attack on a dog with multiple, deep lacerations like that," said Dr. Cheong. "She is now in recovery, currently in stable condition and will be monitored closely while she begins to heal," said Cheong.

Credit: Houston SPCA

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this attack is asked by Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators to contact the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722.