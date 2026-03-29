6 shot at north Houston house party, police investigating

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The Brief Six people were shot, one critically, during a large house party in north Houston on Saturday night. Five victims are in stable condition after self-transporting to hospitals, while one adult male remains in critical condition. Police have detained one person for questioning, but multiple shooters may be involved and a motive has not yet been identified.



Six people were shot, one critically, after gunfire erupted at a large house party in north Houston on Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

6 shot at Houston house party

What we know:

Officers with the North Patrol Division responded to multiple shooting calls in the 7300 block of Parkes Street shortly after 9 p.m. Upon arrival, police encountered a chaotic scene with a large crowd gathered in the yard and inside the residence.

"Officers were met by a large crowd that was assembled in the yard of the residence where there were a lot of people there for a house party," said HPD Lt. Khan. "They were able to clear out most of the people that were there."

Houston Fire Department personnel transported one adult male victim to a local hospital. Five other victims self-transported to various area hospitals. Authorities confirmed that while one person remains in critical condition, the other five are listed as stable, but their conditions were not released. Investigators do not believe any juveniles were injured in the incident.

While the investigation is in its early stages, Khan noted that evidence suggests there may have been multiple shooters.

One person who arrived at the station from the scene has been detained for questioning. Detectives with the Major Assaults Division are expected to interview that individual to determine their involvement.

What we don't know:

No descriptions of the suspects have been released, and police have not yet identified a motive for the violence.

The Houston Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Major Assaults Division or Crime Stoppers.