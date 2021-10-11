Looking at props 4 and 5 on state judiciary - What's Your Point?

Okay everyone now it's time for the "Wheaties" segment of our weekly show - the part you watch because - darn it - it's just "good for you".

I'm talking about the decision all Texas voters must make on proposed amendments to our state's constitution - specifically propositions 4 and 5.

Prop four would toughen the eligibility requirements for becoming a judge - doubling the number of years of mandatory experience from the current four to a minimum of eight.

Prop 5 is a sort of "policing measure" empowering the state commission on judicial conduct to discipline judicial candidates in the same way they currently over-see folks already elected to the bench.

Panel - some suggest, that in a practical and political sense, these amendments are aimed at the slate of "under-experienced, activist" judges currently operating in Harris County