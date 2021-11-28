Expand / Collapse search

Looking ahead to the Texas Governor's race in March 2022 primary

Looking ahead to the Texas Governor's race in March 2022 primary

Focusing on the Texas Governor's race - A special WYP panel discusses the upcoming 2022 primaries and the mid-term elections in Texas

Houston - In the Lone Star State - the "main event" matchup is now all but set.

Pending his likely victory in a tune-up primary versus GOP challengers Allen West and don Huffines - governor Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a winner take all slug fest next fall.

 Politically battered in his failed presidential run - O’Rourke is looking to ignite the kind of progressive excitement and turnout which characterized his razor-tight battle with Ted Cruz.

 With a colossal war chest approaching $60 million - Abbott will be a formidable opponent.

 That said... The governor's statewide approval rating has been sliding in the wrong direction... And a vast majority of Texans are still furious over last February’s deadly grid failure.....and getting stuck with a multi-billion dollar tab they'll be forced to pay on their monthly gas and electric bills - for decades.

