Looking ahead to the Texas Attorney General’s race in March 2022 primary

The evolving race to be Texas attorney general is a crowded place, a hefty field drawn by the perceived vulnerability of the current officeholder Ken Paxton, who is still under indictment for alleged securities fraud. And more recently the target of federal bribery and abuse of power investigation, triggered by his own once trusted lieutenants.

Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former State Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, State Representative Matt Krause, and potentially Congressman Louie Gohmert are looking to dis-lodge Paxton in the Republican Primary.

Despite his well-documented problems, Paxton is still popular with much of the GOP base.

