"Just say it was corrupt and leave the rest to me" the Jan. 6th committee reveals more evidence - What's Your

"Just say it was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen." - purportedly a direct quote from former president Donald Trump as he tried and ultimately failed to persuade leaders of the justice department to disqualify the results of the 2020 election.

The sworn testimony regarding Trump's remarks delivered this week before the January 6th committee.

Former Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Richard Donoghue testified that every single allegation of voter fraud raised by then, President Trump was checked out and found to be baseless.

In a bizarre twist, Donoghue Rosen described how three days before the capital was sacked, Mr. Trump sought to elevate Jeff Clarke, an obscure environmental lawyer, to lead the justice department...and only backed off when faced with a mass resignation of the entire

DOJ leadership team.



It was in this part of the conversation where Steve pointed out that Jeff Clarke would be left leading a graveyard and that comment clearly had an impact on the president, the leadership will be gone and Jeff Clarke will be left leading a graveyard]

The big question is whether any of this testimony and evidence will impact republican primary voters when they choose a nominee for the 2024 presidential run.

