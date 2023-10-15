Israel at War - Palestinian protests- What's Your Point?

"Any country, any organization anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation - I have one word - don't, don't." — President Joe Biden

"This was an act of sheer evil more than one thousand citizens were slaughtered in Israel among them at least 14 American citizens were killed Parents were butchered using their bodies to protect their children. Stomach-turning reports of babies being killed entire families slain."

President Joe Biden delivered an assessment that's difficult to absorb...but absolutely necessary that we hear and fully understand.

The massacre of innocents has drawn global condemnation...and predictably...a ferocious military response from Israel which is certain to intensify...which means... The killing is far from over.

In the meantime, with the genuine threat of an Iranian-backed Hezbollah incursion on Israel’s northern border

A very clear warning there from the commander-in-chief.

I think we can all agree on something each of us likely heard from our parents - that "two wrongs don't make a right".

This means the difficult challenge for grieving Israel becomes destroying Hamas without wiping out tens of thousands of non-combatants in the process.