Israel at War - Palestinian protests- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - "This was an act of sheer evil more than one thousand citizens were slaughtered in Israel among them at least 14 American citizens were killed Parents were butchered using their bodies to protect their children. Stomach-turning reports of babies being killed entire families slain."

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian residents are evacuating their neighborhoods as the Israeli military prepares for a potential ground invasion of Gaza, with the primary target being Hamas.

President Joe Biden delivered an assessment that's difficult to absorb...but absolutely necessary that we hear and fully understand.

 The massacre of innocents has drawn global condemnation...and predictably...a ferocious military response from Israel which is certain to intensify...which means... The killing is far from over.

 In the meantime, with the genuine threat of an Iranian-backed Hezbollah incursion on Israel’s northern border 

The president offered this warning. " Any country, any organization anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation - I have one word - don't, don't."

 A very clear warning there from the commander-in-chief.

I think we can all agree on something each of us likely heard from our parents - that "two wrongs don't make a right".

 This means the difficult challenge for grieving Israel becomes destroying Hamas without wiping out tens of thousands of non-combatants in the process. 