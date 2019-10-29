In the hot seat, Houston Fire Fighters Association President Marty Lancton

Marty Lancton of the Houston Firefighters Union talks about the mayoral election and issue of pay parity for firefighters
WYP host Greg Groogan talks one on one with Houston Firefighters Union leader Marty Lancton about the upcoming mayoral election and pay parity issue and the endorsement of candidate Dwight Boykins.
Early voting continues through November 1 and in this final run to election day, What's Your Point host Greg Groogan asks Marty Lancton to explain why Houston fire fighters are campaigning so steadily for mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins.