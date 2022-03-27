Expand / Collapse search

In the GOP primary runoff for Harris County Judge : Alexandra del moral Mealer

Greg Groogan talks one on one with GOP Primary Runoff candidate for Harris County Judge, Alexandra del Moral Mealer

Houston -  What is clearly a "crisis of integrity and public confidence" for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is just as clearly a major opportunity for her political challengers to make the case for new leadership.

 This week Fox 26 spoke one-on-one with Alexandra del Moral Mealer - one of two Republican candidates seeking to oust both Hidalgo and her brand of government. 

Mealer received  30% of the GOP primary election vote for Harris County Judge, she will face her opponent Vidal Martinez, who received 26% of the vote in the runoff election on May 24, 2022.