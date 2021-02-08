Immigration under the Biden administration- What's Your Point?

"Fair, orderly, humane" - that's how President Joe Biden describes the immigration policy he aspires to make the law-of-the -land.

On top of an over-arching plan to grant amnesty to 11 million undocumented residents already living here. The president this week issued additional executive orders seeking to unify families separated during the trump years, stabilize Central American nations from which immigrants are fleeing, and removing penalties for those who access public assistance while seeking permanent legal status.

The president is also poised to increase the number of refugees permitted entry to 125 thousand per year, that's an 8-fold increase over the Trump Administration.

"I'm not making new law. I'm eliminating bad policy." — President Joe Biden

In a press conference at the signing of the executive order, President Biden said, "We are going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families, their mothers and their fathers at the border with no plan, none whatsoever to re-unify the children who are still in custody."

This week's panel Gary Polland, conservative political analyst, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader, Tony Diaz, host of Latino Politics and News (KPFT), Bill King, columnist, and businessman join Greg Groogan in a discussion about U.S. immigration policies.