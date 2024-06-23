Illegal immigrants accused of murdering 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray- What's Your Point?

This week, in our community.... our town - the life of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was taken.

"Extinguished" brutally.... almost casually.... police believe. By two men who encountered a vulnerable child...and felt compelled to commit the ultimate evil.

"We shouldn't be burying our kids," Alexia Nungaray said. "This shouldn't be happening."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Heaping additional sorrow on this heartbreak is an undeniable degree of complicity by our national leadership.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rankin Road death: Body of 12-year-old girl found in creek, police asking for help

You see.... both suspects in the killing of this child are Venezuelan nationals who crossed our border illegally - less than a month ago- only to be released by federal authorities.

Houston area Congressman Wesley Hunt unloaded on "X" posting "American children are being butchered by animals because Biden won't stop the invasion. The blood of these innocent victims is on his hands."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

In a statement, Senator Ted Cruz said, "Jocelyn would still be alive today if not for Joe Biden’s border policies".

Enter Houston Mayor John Whitmire - who captured how most of us feel in a single heartfelt line.

"As the mayor, as a father, as a grandfather. It doesn't get any worse," Whitmire said.

RELATED: IT WAS HORRIFYING': Houston woman recounts finding 12-year-old girl dead in creek, 'scared' her as a mother

"I definitely want justice to be served because she was only 12, and she deserved way better than this," Alexia Nungaray said.

"Cause and effect" is hard to deny here. If America’s law had been enforced - its highly likely this little girl would still be alive.