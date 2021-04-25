Expand / Collapse search

Houston water bills increasing? - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Water bill hike coming?

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about proposed rate hikes for water and sewage for city residents.

HOUSTON - Citing the need for a "safe and reliable water supply" Mayor Sylvester Turner announced his support for a substantial rate hike.

How substantial? According to the Houston Chronicle's Jasper Scherer, the city's consultants are recommending a 40% rate increase for water and a whopping 60% for wastewater, with the increases spread out over the next five years.

This week’s panel: Tony Diaz - host of Latino Politics and News on KPFT radio, well-known businessman and columnist Bill King, Charles Blain, founder of the advocacy group Urban Reform, conservative commentator – Gary Polland, and former city council member, Sue Lovell, answer Greg Groogan's question - Based on what you know - is the reach into Houston pockets justified for needed infrastructure upgrades.....or is it another money grab? 