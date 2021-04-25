Houston water bills increasing? - What's Your Point?

Citing the need for a "safe and reliable water supply" Mayor Sylvester Turner announced his support for a substantial rate hike.

How substantial? According to the Houston Chronicle's Jasper Scherer, the city's consultants are recommending a 40% rate increase for water and a whopping 60% for wastewater, with the increases spread out over the next five years.

This week’s panel: Tony Diaz - host of Latino Politics and News on KPFT radio, well-known businessman and columnist Bill King, Charles Blain, founder of the advocacy group Urban Reform, conservative commentator – Gary Polland, and former city council member, Sue Lovell, answer Greg Groogan's question - Based on what you know - is the reach into Houston pockets justified for needed infrastructure upgrades.....or is it another money grab?