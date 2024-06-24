Houston METRO shelves its plan for the University Corridor- What's in the future for public transportation?

Lots of buzz this week after leadership at Houston METRO announced it was shelving plans for a $2.2 billion dedicated bus lane project known as "the University Corridor."

Critics have labeled the proposed "BRT" line an unaffordable "boondoggle" incapable of attracting the ridership necessary to justify the enormous expense.

Joining us to talk about that decision and other topics - the chairperson of Houston METRO Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock.