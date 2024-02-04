Houston Mayor John Whitmire promises to soak-up water bill woes
Houston - Houston Mayor John Whitmire pledging unconditional relief for residents tortured by horrific, unjustified four and sometimes five-figure water bills.
Whitmire says he's ordered his team to do what should have been done long ago.
"We are going to have a computer run. It's our desire to notify folks that, disregard. We are going to come back and do a fair average amount from your previous months. It's going to be user-friendly. We are going to remember and demonstrate who we work for."
So why couldn't the previous administration make this right?