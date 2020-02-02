Houston leads nation in traffic accidents, What's Your Point?

San Francisco, CA – A new comprehensive national traffic safety study from Go Safe Labs shows that Houston led the nation in traffic accidents in 2019, topping the non-profit group’s list of America’s top ten least safe cities to drive.

The good news is that accidents have decreased year to year.

Go Safe Labs’ data science team based their findings on a national review of over 1.8 million accident reports from 2018 and 2019. According to their exhaustive study, there were 22,188 crashes last year in Houston – a 12.1% year-over-year decrease.

“In 2020 we wanted to start the new year by reviewing what we learned from the past year. We thought with a little more traffic safety data we can hopefully know a little more about the safest places to drive,” said Kevin Pomplun, Chairman of Go Safe Labs. “We were surprised by all the enthusiasm for our last report. It was great and humbling. And now we hope these new findings in 2019, make some small impact on 2020 being the best year yet for all of us driving on US roads.”

Nationally, traffic accidents across the United States increased by 6.8% in 2019 – with nearly 1 million crashes on America’s roadways. There were 953,630 accidents in 2019, up from 892,615 in 2018.

