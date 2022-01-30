City of Houston - we've got a problem.

According to an independent analysis by the non-profit Truth in Accounting, Houston’s finances are in pretty rough shape.

Citing a debt load of $13,200 for every citizen, Houston ranked 60th out of the top 75 populated cities in the nation - and the worst in Texas.

That earned our community a letter grade of "D" - which the group says applies to cities with "unbalanced budgets" and significant debt.

If it's any consolation New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, Baltimore and Portland - all received "f"s

