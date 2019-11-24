Houston City Council At-Large runoff candidates Michael Kubosh and Janaeya Carmouche in the hot seat
HOUSTON - What's Your Point host Greg Groogan talks with City Councilman Michael Kubosh and his opponent Janaeya in Houston City Council At-Large Position 3 race.
Houston City Council members-at-large serve the entire city.
Visit the candidates' websites to learn more.
Michael Kubosh Janaeya Carmouche
Houston City Council is made up of sixteen members, 11 elected from council districts and five at-large. Council Members are limited to serving two terms of four years each, with each term beginning on January 2. The Mayor, the City Controller and all sixteen council members are elected every four years.
The November 2019 election ended in a runoff for all At-Large positions. On the December runoff election ballot:
At-Large Position 1
At-Large Position 2
David Robinson (i)
Willie Davis
At-Large Position 3
Michael Kubosh (i)
Janaeya Carmouche
At-Large Position 4
At-Large Position 5
Sallie Alcorn
Eric Dick