Expand / Collapse search

Houston City Council At-Large runoff candidates Michael Kubosh and Janaeya Carmouche in the hot seat

Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston
article

Janaeya Carmouche and Michael Kubosh in run off for Houston City Council At-Large Position 3

HOUSTON - What's Your Point host Greg Groogan talks with City Councilman Michael Kubosh and his opponent Janaeya in Houston City Council At-Large Position 3 race.

Houston City Councilman Michael Kubosh in the hot seat

WYP host Greg Groogan talks one on one with Houston City Councilman Michael Kubosh who is running for re-election for At-Large Position 3.

Houston City Council At-Large Position 3 candidate Janaeya Carmouche

Host Greg Groogan talks with Houston City Council At-Large Position 3 runoff candidate Janaeya Carmouche in the hot seat

Houston City Council members-at-large serve the entire city.  

Visit the candidates' websites to learn more.

Michael Kubosh     Janaeya Carmouche

Houston City Council is made up of sixteen members, 11 elected from council districts and five at-large.  Council Members are limited to serving two terms of four years each, with each term beginning on January 2. The Mayor, the City Controller and all sixteen council members are elected every four years.

The November 2019 election ended in a runoff for all At-Large positions. On the December runoff election ballot:

At-Large Position 1

            Mike Knox (i)    

            Raj Salhotra

At-Large Position 2

            David Robinson (i)

            Willie Davis

At-Large Position 3

            Michael Kubosh (i)

            Janaeya Carmouche

At-Large Position 4

            Anthony Dolcefino

            Letitia Plummer

At-Large Position 5

            Sallie Alcorn

            Eric Dick